2,000 Artisans Upskilled In Lagos, Equiped With Modern Tools And Equipment

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today attended the 12th Tradesmen and Artisans’ Day and Graduation Ceremony for 2000 upskilled artisans which was held at the Blue Roof, LTV, Agidingbi Ikeja Lagos.

– ALL the Graduates went home with modern tools and equipment
– Governor Sanwo-Olu donated 3 hectares of land as requested by Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) to build an industrial skills hub for artisans and a secretariat in Badagry
– Bosch Nigeria trained all the participants on the use of their modern tools
– This training and empowerment Programme is the 3rd edition under the current administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

– This was done through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

