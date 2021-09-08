2,000 Artisans Upskilled In Lagos, Equiped With Modern Tools And Equipment

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today attended the 12th Tradesmen and Artisans’ Day and Graduation Ceremony for 2000 upskilled artisans which was held at the Blue Roof, LTV, Agidingbi Ikeja Lagos.

– ALL the Graduates went home with modern tools and equipment

– Governor Sanwo-Olu donated 3 hectares of land as requested by Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) to build an industrial skills hub for artisans and a secretariat in Badagry

– Bosch Nigeria trained all the participants on the use of their modern tools

– This training and empowerment Programme is the 3rd edition under the current administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

– This was done through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJfu_DCLjZM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...