2022 WCQ: Ahmed Musa Gifts Super Eagles Teammates ₦5 Million

2022 WCQ: Musa Gifts Super Eagles Teammates N5m

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has rewarded his teammates N5million following their 2-1 win against Cape Verde on Tuesday, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The money was from the N10million he was rewarded with for reaching 100 caps with the Eagles.

“For the 10 million, I’m giving back 5 million to the team,” Musa, who was surrounded by his teammates, team officials and NFF president Amaju Pinnick, said in a short video on NFF TV.

The country’s football governing body announced the gesture will be extended to other players who achieve such a milestone.

Musa also took to his Instagram page to to further celebrate his 100 caps feat and the Super EagIes’ winning streak.

“I Can’t keep calm as we keep winning. Thanks to my family, my team mates, fans and not forgetting the NFF,” his message reads.

“I want to specially mention it’s my 100th cap for the team as well. It’s an absolute honour and priviledge to serve in this capacity. All of these wouldn’t have been possible without you guys as there is no l in team.

“You guys rock. Thanks so much once again.Here’s to more wins.”

Musa made his 100th appearance for the Eagles after he was included in the starting eleven against Cape Verde.

The 28-year-old was later replaced by Henry Onyekuru in the 72nd minute.

He made his debut with the Eagles in 2010 in a qualification match against Madagascar for the 2012 AFCON.

He has represented Nigeria at two AFCONs (2013, 2019) and two FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018).

Also, he was part of the Eagles squad that featured at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil.

