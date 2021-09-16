2023: Jonathan Will Be Given A Chance To Contest If He Joins APC – Akpanudoedehe

The All Progressives Congress says former President Goodluck Jonathan will be given an automatic opportunity to contest for the 2023 presidency when he finally joins the ruling party.

The National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said this while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said this when asked about the speculations that Jonathan is considering to join the ruling party.

The APC official also clarified that the ex-president will also be granted a founding member status if he joins.

Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, and some APC governors had unprecedently visited the ex-President in November 2020.

https://punchng.com/2023-presidency-well-give-jonathan-chance-to-contest-apc/

