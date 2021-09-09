The National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party will hold today at the National Secretariat of the party amid the leadership tussle in the Party.

The NEC is expected to rule on the outcome of the meeting of the National Working Committee of the party.

Recall that Governors elected on the platform of the party held a meeting at Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by former governors and federal lawmakers, including Alhaji Sule Lamido, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Emeka Ihediaoha.

Former Senate President David Mark, who is leading a committee constituted by the PDP National Caucus to resolve internal party wrangling, also attended the meeting before leaving by 8:09 pm.

The committee is expected to submit its report today at NEC.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting said the outcome of their deliberation would be announced at today’s NEC meeting.

He said the meeting deliberated on how to unite the party and work towards a successful National Convention.

In another development, Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared his intention to contest in the 2022 Osun governorship election.

Recall that Adeleke, who is the uncle of international music star Davido, was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the Osun 2018 governorship election.



https://www.naijanews.com/2021/09/09/2023-pdp-holds-nec-meeting-today-after-governors-meeting/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...