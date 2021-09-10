2023: PDP NEC Shifts Decision On Zoning, Constitutes Two Committees

2021 PDP National Convention: NEC can only decide its zoning formulae after Gov. Ugwuanyi’s zoning committee sends its report to the organ for deliberation, says party spokesperson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it cannot decide where to zone its 2023 presidential ticket as well as the National Working Committee (NWC) offices until some issues are resolved, PREMIUM TIMES reports, as Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State chair convention planning and zoning committees respectively.

After its 93rd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting attended by governors, lawmakers, former ministers and other leaders on Thursday, in Abuja, the party also said it has approved the two new committees in preparation for its forthcoming national convention.

PREMIUM TIMES sighted at least eight out of the 13 governors elected on PDP platform, as well as its two-term Vice-President and 2019 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, attended the meeting which was presided over by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi.

The embattled National Chairman, Uche Secondus, was conspicuously absent.

At a press conference held after the long closed-door meeting, the PDP spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan told journalists that the NEC approved the composition of the National Convention Organising Committee and a Zoning Committee to arrive at a favourable zoning formulae for National Working Committee (NWC) offices.

“The new committees will be chaired by the Governors of Adamawa and Enugu states, Ahmadu Fintiri, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively, while Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, will deputise the duo.

“The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was appointed as the secretary of the convention organising committee while the Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Mahdi Aliyu, will serve as the secretary of the zoning committee.

“NEC approved the composition of the National Convention Organising Committee as well as the Zoning Committee to zone the National Working Committee offices.

“NEC approved Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State as Chairman 2021 National Convention Committee. Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, as the deputy chairman of the committee while Engineer Seyi Makinde is to serve as the committee secretary.

“On Zoning Committee, NEC approved Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State as chairman, Dr Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State is the deputy chairman while Barrister Madi Aliyu Muhammed, the deputy governor of Zamfara State, is secretary of the Zoning Committee,” Ologbondiyan said.

He said NEC can only decide its zoning formulae after the committee sends its report to the organ for deliberation.

Ologbondiyan did not disclose the names of the other members of the committees and the duration they are to serve but assured journalists that they will be named before the convention.

With the fate of its national chairman Uche Secondus uncertain, the main opposition party has since fixed its national convention for 30 and 31 October.

Ologbondiyan said the party will not change the date as it continues to work to resolve all pending issues among members.

The PDP held its elective convention in December 2017 when the current Secondus-led NWC was elected.

The leadership crisis rocking the party forced the party to move the coming convention to October.



