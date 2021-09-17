2023: Presidency Used Fani-Kayode To Deceive Nnamdi Kanu – Ohaneze

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Apex-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has stated that a former aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was used to deceived IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA, the group disclosed that the Nigerian presidency used FFK to extract ‘sensitive information’ from Kanu.

This newspaper earlier reported that Fani-Kayode defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Thursday. The statement, signed by the secretary-general of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro read in ‘Part;

“Femi Fani Kayode’s magniloquence and grandiosity on the unity of Nigeria contrary to his previous stance on Biafra and Oduduwa Nations shortly after he was received by President Buhari as a new APC member, had reinforced our suspicions that” FFK was a pawn in the hands of Igbo detractors playing the scripts craftily designed for the engineering of sponsored violence and uprising against the people of southeast through Nnamdi Kanu, as he consistently enticed Igbo Governors and Nnamdi Kanu as a friend of Ndigbo, with fanciful and deceitful words to achieve this devilish agenda, which he had accomplished before he decamped unexpectedly to APC”

“FFK only played into the hearts and confidence of his Igbo casualties, got sensitive information from the so-called Igbo elites, and passed it on to the Presidency.

“He has been a secret agent of the caliphate and the Presidency against Igbo, perhaps, he might be instrumental in the illegal abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu undoubtedly his wizardry and satanic roles lured Nnamdi Kanu into demolishing the confidence of Nigerians against trusting Igbo with Presidency in 2023 and indirectly encouraged violence throughout the southeast states.”



