2023 Presidency: Why I Will Pick Tinubu Over Osinbajo – Hon Bosun Oladele

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Hon. Bosun Oladele, a former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the ruling All Progres­sives Congress (APC ) has said he will queue behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if the APC primaries is between him and the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Oladele who is the Secretary of SWAGA 23, a group rooting for the emergence of the former Lagos state governor as president in 2023 said Tinubu, garnered experience over the years and has demonstrated capacity to lead Nigeria given the manner he piloted the affairs of Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

He also said Tinubu has raised leaders who are occupying strategic positions in the country today, including Osinbajo who served under him as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

He said “I will put my money on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu anyday. This is because I have seen what he has done in the past. I was old enough to understand the dynamism he brought into governance in Lagos state and the relevance which that has earned him”.

“I have seen him producing leaders. I have seen him assembling teams that were able to deliver, even up till today. Don’t forget that part of the team is the current Vice-President that we are talking about”.

“I am sure the Vice- President also knows that. So, give it to the leader. I am sure if tomorrow Asiwaju for one reason or the other says that he doesn’t want to contest, I am very positive that the Vice- President will also be part of the people that he will be backing. But if he says he wants to contest and we have seen him propping up others and raising leaders, who is better than the master? In Yoruba adage, they say if a king does not pass, no other king will be installed”.

“So for me, Asiwaju is the man for Nigeria in 2023. People have brought in religious sentiments into the issue. These are things that have divided us in Nigeria and will still continue to divide us are things that has to do with race, region and religion”.

“We must avoid them and see ourselves as Nigerians first. Some people have tried to introduced religion into the politics of 2023. To me, that shouldn’t be. Religion is a personal thing. I am a Christian and I know who I serve and believe. The Muslims also know who they believe in. Let’s leave religion and face governance”.

