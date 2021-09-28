2023: Shehu Sani Appeals To Northern, Southern Govs Not To Tear Nigeria Apart

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the 19 northern governors’ condemnation of the resolution of their southern counterparts’ zoning of the 2023 presidency.

The Southern Governors Forum met in Lagos State in May 2021 where they declared that Nigeria’s next president should be from the southern part of the country.

But the 19 northern governors at their meeting on Monday in Kaduna opposed the decision of their southern counterparts on the zoning of the presidency in 2023, describing it as unconstitutional.

Senator Shehu Sani via his verified Facebook wall on Tuesday appealed to both parties not to tear and burn the country because of their personal interest in politicking.

He said, “An appeal to the Northern and Southern Governors not to tear and burn this country in their personal quest for power and resources.

“The national debt is rising, the national currency is crashing, terrorists and unknown gunmen are killing and kidnapping our people every day, poverty is ravaging our people, industries have shut down, millions of our youths are unemployed;

“Why not unite and address the major and common issues that are threatening the peace, lives and wellbeing of the masses of our people rather than wiping up sectional and ethnic sentiments.”



