25-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Goat In Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State have arrested a 25-year-old man, Nasiru Muhammad for allegedly having sex with goat in Gwaram Local Government of the State.

Police Spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed this to DAILY POST in Dutse, the State capital.

He said the suspect was arrested by policemen while on patrol at Kunnadi quarters in Gwaram town.

According to him “On 09/09/2021 at about 0100hrs, Police officers from Gwaram divisional headquarters, while on patrol within Gwaram and its environs, arrested a 25-year-old man, Nasiru Muhammad of Kunnadi quarters while having intercourse with a goat.”

Shiisu Said the suspect is in police costudy for investigation.

He said the suspect would be charge to court after investigation.



