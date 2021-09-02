2baba Married My Daughter – Old Video Of Pero Adeniyi’s Father Surfaces Amid Saga

Amid the Idibia family saga making the rounds on social media, an old interview of 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi’s father has started making the rounds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDlZhZNLeE4
In the old interview, Pero’s dad, Prince Jide Adeniyi, claimed that 2baba was married to his daughter.
According to Prince Adeniyi, the singer was brought into his life by Pero as her man. He explained that the couple eventually had three children together.
However, Prince Adeniyi added in the 2019 interview that Pero and the singer were married. He also added that 2baba married another woman after his daughter despite Pero giving him his first three children.
https://www.legit.ng/1432534-idibia-saga-old-interview-resurfaces-pero-adeniyis-father-claiming-2baba-is-married-his-daughter.html?fbclid=IwAR0B2e01lNIJ1QLN46F0ZVyjXV3lfYyS7r_RKVOqymm4jpHnodrZWA_2Fm8