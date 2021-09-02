2face Drops New Song ‘Searching’ Featuring Bongos Ikwue, Amidst Family Wahala (Video)

Sensational singer 2baba has released a song featuring Bongos Ikwue,titled “Searching”.

He talked about searching for true love and peace of mind. Could this song be an insight about what is going on in his family?.

What amasterpieces.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DViU44z_nIE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZS6CzSzO7w.

I had the absolute honour to record with the legend Bongos Ikwue @officialbongosikwue

‘Searching’ is out on all streaming platforms. Link in my bio … #ONELOVERELIGION

https://www.instagram.com/p/CThGRSaMF2U/?utm_medium=copy_link

