2face Idibia Celebrates His 46th Birthday Today

Birthday: 2face Idibia Turns 46 Today!

Innocent Ujah Idibia (born 18 September 1975), known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, musician, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa. 2Baba is the first winner of MTV Europe, Best African Act Award in 2015.

In 2019, tubaba, in collaboration with other artistes like Cohbams and Timi Dakolo, released a song fpr awareness of the rights of children.

Early life

Innocent Idibia was born in Jos, Nigeria. He is from the Idoma ethnic group in the southern part of Benue State, in central Nigeria. He attended Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School in Makurdi, Benue State. Tuface enrolled at Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), where he did his preliminary National Diploma course in Business Administration and management. While attending IMT, Idibia performed at school organised shows and parties, as well as other regional schools such as the University of Nigeria and Enugu State University of Science & Technology. He eventually dropped out of school to pursue his music career. While attending IMT, 2face Idibia started composing and singing jingles at the GB Fan Club at Enugu State Broadcasting Services (ESBS) in 1996.

Also in 1996, he adopted the stage name “2Face” (Tuface). He cited the reason as “trying to demarcate my personal life with my business life”.

In 2016, he officially changed his name from Tuface to 2Baba.

Personal life and marriage

2Baba is married to Nigerian award-winning actress, movie producer, model and serial entrepreneur Annie Idibia (nee Macauley). On 2 May 2012, 2Baba and Annie Macaulay married in Lagos, Nigeria in a private ceremony. A civil ceremony was also held in Dubai, UAE on 23 March 2013 and had a high attendance of celebrities.

The celebrity couple are parents to two girls: Olivia Idibia and Isabella Idibia.

2Baba was in previous relationships with two other women: Sumbo Ajala-Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi. He fathered two children with Sumbo Ajala and three with Pero Adeniyi. 2face has a total of seven children.

2Baba has survived near-death events, including gunshots from an armed robbery incident near Oshodi, Lagos.



