2Face Idibia Rocks Muslim Attire, Preaches One Love Religion (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia who celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday, took to his Instagram handle to appreciate his well-wishers as well as preach about the need for people to love one another despite religious differences, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a photo of himself wearing a Muslim attire. He wrote;

“I must express my profound gratitude for all the love , prayers and well wishes.

I pray u all reach your desired heights.

I’m continually humbled by your support. I love u guys.

May the universe give us more wisdom and strength to change our continents mindset and destiny. Bless us all.

We too mush.

I think I will stop here now becos oyibo say

A word is enough for a while, taink u.

#GRATEFUL

#ONELOVERELIGION

#WARRIORS”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAD7eLrVxf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...