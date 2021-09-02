2Face Idibia Rocks Muslim Attire, Preaches One Love Religion (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia who celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday, took to his Instagram handle to appreciate his well-wishers as well as preach about the need for people to love one another despite religious differences, IgbereTV reports.
He shared a photo of himself wearing a Muslim attire. He wrote;
“I must express my profound gratitude for all the love , prayers and well wishes.
I pray u all reach your desired heights.
I’m continually humbled by your support. I love u guys.
May the universe give us more wisdom and strength to change our continents mindset and destiny. Bless us all.
We too mush.
I think I will stop here now becos oyibo say
A word is enough for a while, taink u.
#GRATEFUL
#ONELOVERELIGION
#WARRIORS”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAD7eLrVxf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link