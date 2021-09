The marriage between Annie Idibia and 2face is obviously a toxic one due to interference of his baby mamas. The battle has been between Annie Idibia and 2face’s baby mama Pero, while 2face has been carrying out his polygamous responsibilities diligently Annie seems to have problems with that which has somehow brought her out as a toxic woman. Please without been biased which of them 2face, Annie Idibia and Pero Adeniyi is truly responsible for the toxic marriage?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...