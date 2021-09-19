336 New COVID-19 Cases, 680 Discharged And 5 Deaths On September 18 [/b

336 New COVID-19 Cases, 680 Discharged And 5 Deaths On September 18
336 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-86
Benue-48
Rivers-46
Bauchi-41
Edo-25
FCT-19
Akwa Ibom-13
Ondo-12
Anambra-11
Ekiti-8
Kwara-7
Plateau-7
Bayelsa-4
Kaduna-4
Delta-2
Ogun-2
Kano-1
201,630 confirmed
190,288 discharged
2,654 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️Four states with zero cases reported: Imo, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto
▪️A backlog of 48 Cases from Benue State for 7th (29), 17th (7) and 18th (4) September 2021
