387 New COVID-19 Cases, 2009 Discharged And 21 Deaths

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

387 New COVID-19 Cases, 2009 Discharged And 21 Deaths On September 13

387 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-114
Rivers-91
FCT-32
Edo-31
Delta-28
Kwara-20
Bayelsa-18
Akwa Ibom-15
Oyo-10
Osun-8
Gombe-5
Plateau-5
Ekiti-4
Ogun-3
Kano-2
Kaduna-1

199,538 confirmed
188,427 discharged
2,619 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Four states with zero cases report: Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Sokoto

✅1,700 recoveries reported for Lagos State from 11th September 2021 including community discharges

✅A backlog of 9 deaths reported from Lagos State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

https://www.facebook.com/1042952012434488/posts/4680029658726687/

September 12 https://www.nairaland.com/6749909/covid-19-update-september-12-2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: