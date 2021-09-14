387 New COVID-19 Cases, 2009 Discharged And 21 Deaths On September 13
387 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-114
Rivers-91
FCT-32
Edo-31
Delta-28
Kwara-20
Bayelsa-18
Akwa Ibom-15
Oyo-10
Osun-8
Gombe-5
Plateau-5
Ekiti-4
Ogun-3
Kano-2
Kaduna-1
199,538 confirmed
188,427 discharged
2,619 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅Four states with zero cases report: Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Sokoto
✅1,700 recoveries reported for Lagos State from 11th September 2021 including community discharges
✅A backlog of 9 deaths reported from Lagos State
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
https://www.facebook.com/1042952012434488/posts/4680029658726687/
September 12 https://www.nairaland.com/6749909/covid-19-update-september-12-2021