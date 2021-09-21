39-Year-Old Man Defiles His 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter In Ogun State (Photo)

A 39-year-old man, Oladapo Akinola was, on Monday, arrested by men of Ogun State Police command for defiling his five years old stepdaughter.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Adigbe divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim.

She told the police that while bathing her daughter, she discovered blood in her private part.

She said on asking the girl what happened, she was informed that her husband, who happened to be the stepfather of the victim, had carnal knowledge of her.

Oyeyemi added that “upon the report, the DPO Adigbe Division, SP Fatoberu Oyekanmi detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who reside at Adewale Drive, Shokori-Abeokuta, confessed to the crime without any justifiable reason.”

He added that the victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He warned parents, especially mothers, to always be watchful of their female children in order to protect them from been victims of sexual assault from “those irresponsible men”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/man-39-defiles-his-5-year-old-stepdaughter/amp/

