4 Masquerades Arrested For Attempting To Assassinate Estate Guru, Baba Alado

Police operatives from the Isheri Oshun Division, Lagos State Command, have arrested four armed masquerades, who allegedly invaded the home of a popular socialite and an estate guru, Alhaji Taoreed Farounbi, popularly known Baba Alado, to assassinate him before he was rescued in Lagos State.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened on 10th September, 2021, at his palatial home in Isheri Oshun area of Lagos.

Four of the masquerades were arrested and when the Police removed the masks, it was discovered that the suspects were linked to a rival group fighting Alado, namely Taofeek Jimoh, 42, Hassan Rafiu, 21, Lanre Adeogun, 29 and Sulaimon Musibau, 27.

They were alleged to have disguised as masquerades and mobilized over 500 other masquerades, who were said to be from a cult group, known as Ajeran, to Baba Alado home with arms and other dangerous weapons.

They were said to have invaded the place with cutlasses and were looking for Alado. When they did not find him, they attacked and stabbed two of his aides, Abiodun Oyepiju and Jammu Opukutu, who are now lying critically ill at an undisclosed hospital.

The Police at Isheri Oshun Division raced to the scene and when they could not repel the crowd, the DPO mobilized officers from Area M Command, Idimu and State Command and repelled them.

The four suspects, after interrogation, have been charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for conspiracy and assault on the victims.

They pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, asked the Court to give a date for trial to enable the Police to prove that they actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in custody pending when they will perfect their bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 28th October, 2021, for mention.



https://pmexpressng.com/4-masquerades-arrested-for-attempting-to-assassinate-baba-alado/

