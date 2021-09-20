45-Year-Old Man Rapes & Impregnates His 19-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun (Pix)

The men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 45-year-old man, Olaoluwa Jimoh, for allegedly impregnating his own biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested last week Thursday following a complaint by the victim that her father was fond of defiling her and later got her pregnant.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyem disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ode-Remo divisional headquarters by the victim.

The PPRO said “She reported that she has been living with her father for the past two years, but sometime in June 2021, her father forcefully had sex with her. She further stated that since then, she has been raped several times by her father who always threatened to kill her if she dared inform anybody.

“The 19-year-old victim informed the police that her mother had separated from her father a long time ago and that she has been living with her mother until about two years ago when the suspect asked her to come and stay with him.

”She decided to report, not minding her father’s threat when she discovered that she was pregnant. Upon the report, the DPO, Ode Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed that he was used by the devil.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.



https://punchng.com/man-45-allegedly-rapes-impregnates-19-year-old-daughter/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...