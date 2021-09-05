5 Feared Dead As Armed Robbers Barricade East/West Road

ARMED Robbers, Wednesday evening, blocked the ever-busy East/West road, by Eruemokohwarien and five persons were reportedly feared dead.

The Robbers blocked the road with an ash colour Toyota Corrolla at about 7 PM, shot sporadically for the period the robbery lasted.

The Vanguard gathered that the Robbers operated for about an hour unchallenged, adding that unsuspecting travellers were dispossessed of their valuables.

Unconfirmed source said five persons were killed by the armed robbers, adding that the robbers abandoned the ash colour corolla with which they barricaded the road after the attack.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said some travellers who sighted the robbery operation from afar, made a u-turn and ran for safety, adding that some passengers fled into the bush to take cover.

Meanwhile, a community source who spoke to the Vanguard on condition of anonymity confirmed the robbery operation but said no life was lost.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe said; “I am not aware, but I will make contact and get back to you later.”



