5 Houses In Abuja, 2 In Lagos: Ex Kwara Governor’s Properties Marked For Seizure

On Wednesday, the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seized some houses belonging to former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed of Kwara State over a N5 billion debt.

There are several houses in the property located at No. 9A Abdulrazaq Street, GRA, Ilorin.

According to Jude Nwazor, spokesman of AMCON, the corporation seized the property as a result of the non-performing loans of the former governor and his companies from the former Intercontinental Bank, FinBank and Bank PHB.

He said all efforts to recover the debt from the former governor proved abortive until the corporation got justice in court.

Hon. Justice A.M. Liman ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of the former governor and his two companies including Trans Properties and Investment Limited and Trans It Consulting Limited in Suit No: FHC/L/AMC/01/2021.

Below are other properties listed for seizure:

LAGOS

No 13, Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere

No. 9 Wharf, Apapa.

ABUJA

Plot 3632, Cadastral Zone E27 of Apo

Plot 4115, Cadastral Zone F14 of Bazango

Plot 8502, Cadastral Zone E31 of Carraway Dallas

Plot 494, Cadastral Zone E31 of Carraway Dallas

Plot 719, Cadastral Zone E23 of Kyami, Abuja



