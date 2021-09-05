5 People Die While Conveying Corpse Of Cholera Victim From Lagos To Sokoto (Pics)

Five persons have died while conveying their brother who died of cholera in Lagos state to Sokoto.

The deceased were seasonal migrants to Lagos state where they worked as scavengers.

Daily Trust learnt that, they were living at Ojota, an area said to be worst hit by cholera in Lagos state.

It was learnt that, one of them got infected and died shortly.

“After his death, they decided to bring his corpse to his hometown, Sanyinna in Tambuwal local government of Sokoto state for burial.

“They chattered a bus to Sokoto and on their way five more persons got infected and died before their arrival.

”Another five passengers are currently on admission in Sanyinna Primary Health Centre.

“The bus was not allowed into the town. We had called and informed the driver to proceed to the facility on arrival which he did,” the source added

The Ardon Sanyinna, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar who confirmed the incident said the deceased left for a greener pasture in Lagos.

The deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.



https://dailytrust.com/5-die-conveying-corpse-of-cholera-victim-to-sokoto

