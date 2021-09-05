5 Top Areas For Choice Properties In Lagos

These locations are considered the best in Lagos because of the extensive urbanization, high government influence, economic activities and high standard of living.

The choice of a location when deciding on the property to buy can be a puzzle, however, it is very key that you know that some areas are choice Locations.

When looking to make that decision it is important that you bear in mind that a house cannot be moved therefore the choice of location is key.

Lekki

Very stylish and urban, Lekki has attracted a lot of real estate development running into billions of naira in Lagos.

Lekki is home to investments like Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Seaport, Dangote Jetty.

It is also housing companies like Power oil, Kellogg’s, Dano milk, LongRich etc.

Victoria Island

Victoria Island has become the hub of a lot of corporate headquarters. A lot of companies, banks, financial institutions, oil and gas companies have taken a foothold and some are still trying to join the league of business owners in Victoria island.

A commercial yet serene environment, this is a hot spot to settle.

Ikeja G.R.A. and Environs

Unassumingly beautiful and quiet, Ikeja GRA is a good place. With close proximity to the Ikeja Central Business District, and other exciting places like Maryland, Opebi, Allen, Ilupeju and the busiest airport in the country, Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In addition, it is close to the seat of power in Lagos, Alausa.

Ikoyi

Ikoyi has some of the most amazing accommodation and housing estates in the city of Lagos. The location is fantastic. With a good security presence in every community within, it is considered a safe haven. It is also a great place for a family as it is close to some of the best educational facilities and hospitals in Lagos. Ikoyi is home to top business executives, businessmen, etc a great place to network. If you enjoy socializing, games, outdoor events Ikoyi has some of the coolest recreational spots in Lagos.

Banana Island

Highly exclusive with heavy security presence, banana island is the playground of Nigeria’s obscenely wealthy.

It is reported to be arguably Nigeria’s most expensive neighbourhood – at par with the Seventh Arrondissement in Paris, La Jolla in San Diego, California and Tokyo’s Shibuya or Roppongi neighbourhoods.

Additional Perks:

Upper status

Buying a home in Ikoyi is a matter of prestige, and why not? If you’ve worked hard and earned money why not buy a property that shows this off. There is this inclination that in the event that you’ve moved to Ikoyi, it implies you’ve climbed up. Thus, it’s likewise a status thing. That is the reason individuals gladly disclose to you we are no longer on the Lagos Mainland, we now live in Ikoyi, as it is seen as living in luxury.

VIP Neighbours

Vip neighbours is a plus you are going to get if you move to Ikoyi. Prominent people like Mo Abudu, Mike Adenuga and the likes have properties on some of the streets in Ikoyi.

With top executives, businessmen, politicians, musicians, movie stars calling Lekki home, you have the opportunity to meet and network with them.

