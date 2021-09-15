519 New COVID-19 Cases, 292 Discharged And 18 Deaths On September 14
519 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-120
Ondo-110
Rivers-74
Edo-63
FCT-58
Oyo-31
Kaduna-15
Bayelsa-11
Cross River-11
Delta-11
Kano-5
Ogun-4
Plateau-3
Adamawa-2
Gombe-1
200,057 confirmed
188,719 discharged
2,637 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️Four states with zero cases reported: Ekiti, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto
◾️A backlog of 110 cases reported from Ondo State on 13th (83) and 14th (27) September, 2021
◾️A backlog of 5 deaths reported from Ondo state on 13th (2) and 14th (3) September, 2021
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
