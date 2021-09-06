6 Things To Do Before Leaving Your Job

Here are six things you can do to keep both your body and most of your mind on the job until your very last day.

1. Be Aware Of The Shift

As mentioned, we start shifting and disengaging. Check-in with yourself or a trusted co-worker daily to stay aware and focused on your work.

2. Make A Departure Plan

The best departure plan will be made with your manager to incorporate their needs for completion and cross-training. To ensure you’re engaged during this time, make sure you have included things you want to accomplish before you leave. All items need dates for when you will have them done. Keep track of those dates every day.

3. Collect Materials

Since you are leaving, think through the types of information and materials you might want to have in your next position or in the future. The types of things to consider collecting include:

-Performance appraisals

-Employee recognition notes and letters

-Copies of supporting emails from bosses

-Reference materials that aren’t proprietary to the company, but you may want to reuse

-Email addresses and phone numbers of people you will want to keep in your professional network

4. Finish The “To-Do” List

Now is the time when you need to complete those pesky lower-priority items you never got to. We all have them and somehow wait for the day when we have nothing else better to do. Get these done now.

5. Clean And Organize Your Desk And Office

There is nothing worse than the chore of cleaning up someone else’s leftover mess when they leave. Make your goal to leave your desk ready for the move-in of the next occupant. Label files, toss out materials that only you found of value and refill anything that’s almost empty.

6. Make Your Goal To Be There Completely

To make your last days the best for you and everyone, commit to being fully involved until the day you leave. In order to have a great career and personal brand, you have to think of the work you do in all of its phases. Clearly, leaving is a phase that you will have more than once in your career. It can be the lasting impression you make on your current boss, as well as on future bosses who may be your peers right now. Make that lasting impression as impressive as the work you do.

Source: https://www.workitdaily.com/do-before-leaving-a-job/6-make-your-goal-to-be-there-completely

