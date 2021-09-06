6-Year-Old House Help’s Skin Cut & Flushed! (Disturbing Photos)

Hello, I got this from someone in Nigeria and I will like it to get to front page, and get to the appropriate authority in a

Anambra.

I will be brief as much as I can.

The girl in the pics is 6years old, due to the family being poor, she was handled over to somone that needs help, the family is from Nise Town in anambra.

Within five months of living with her, she so maltreated her, burning her with hot electric iron in the stomach several times as you can see from the picture, using niddles to perforated her lips.

The last she did and was thinking the kid will die was cutting the skin’s from her head as you can see, and ask the kid to flush it through the toilet.

Thinking that she will die, she put her in a vehicle and drop her in the girl’s family house in Nise and zoom off. Leaving the family to go and threat her open skull, that was when they discovered both the ironing of her stomach and other maltreatment.

Please I need you guys to make this get to front page and the appropriate authority over there.

I have the kid’s mom mobile, and the evil woman that did that, I will leave the evil woman number here too when requested.

