626 New COVID-19 Cases, 267 Discharged And 14 Deaths On August 31
626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-334
Rivers-134
Oyo-60
FCT-41
Osun-20
Plateau-14
Ogun-9
Ekiti-7
Kwara-6
Benue-1
192,431 confirmed
178,759 discharged
2,469 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅ Three states with zero cases reported: Kano, Nasarawa, and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
https://www.facebook.com/1042952012434488/posts/4639592502770403/
August 30 https://www.nairaland.com/6728059/covid-19-update-august-30-2021