626 New COVID-19 Cases, 267 Discharged And 14 Deaths On August 31

626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-334
Rivers-134
Oyo-60
FCT-41
Osun-20
Plateau-14
Ogun-9
Ekiti-7
Kwara-6
Benue-1

192,431 confirmed
178,759 discharged
2,469 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅ Three states with zero cases reported: Kano, Nasarawa, and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

