7 MAJOR WAYS TO CONTROL YOUR JUDGEMENTAL INSTINCTS

If one is not careful, one will spontaneously be passing judgements on everybody for every mistake they make. It is a natural instinct to want to judge others even when God said we should not judge. Judgement in this sense means always criticizing and condemning others for their errors instead of finding ways to lovingly move close to them, reprove and then correct them. It should be noted that judgements in the court of law on criminals is different from this type of judgement we are talking about here.

Below are some of the ways one can put that instinct to check whenever there is an urge to quickly judge and condemn others for every error they make.

1. Love yourself and feel good about yourself: Personal comparison usually breeds judgements on others. If you love yourself the way God created you and what God has given you grace to achieve, you will not be judging and condemning others every time. Feel good about yourself always.

2. Look at your own behaviour. Are you 100% perfect?

3. Educate yourself about yourself and others: Some people behave in some ways that attract people’s judgements not because they wish to behave like that but because of either health, psychological or even spiritual problems they have. If you are not educated on causes of their actions, you will just keep judging them and that will not help them. Your own excessive judgemental urge also may be caused by a health, social or spiritual lacuna which is unknown to you. You have to know about yourself too.

4. Look for basic kindness of others: If you remember that someone has his areas of strengths and some element of being nice, you will not want to condemn them when they commit little errors. Everyone has his/her good and bad sides.

5. Put yourself in their shoes.

6. Forgive them.

7. Don’t judge yourself for being too judgemental all this while.

Thank you for reading.

OWOFEM.

