72-Year-Old & 42-Year-Old Men Rape 17-Year-Old Nurse Apprentice In Ekiti Hospital

SEPTUAGENARIAN, OTHER ALLEGEDLY RAPE NURSE APPRENTICE IN EKITI HOSPITAL

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, ordered that two men – Gesture Omolade, 72, and 42-year-old Ayodeji Adejugbe – be remanded in a custodial centre for the alleged rape of a minor.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and rape.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, said the defendants raped the 17-year-old several times in Ado Ekiti between July and August 2021.

He said, “The defendants took her to Room Two in the hospital where she was an apprentice as a nurse, and had sexual intercourse with her with the promise of giving her N10,000 to ensure that she did not tell anybody.

“The offences run contrary to Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”

He pleaded with the court to remand the defendants pending the release of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The Chief Magistrate, Saka Afunso, granted the request and ordered that the men be remanded.

The court adjourned the matter till October 5, 2021 for mention.



Source:

https://punchng.com/septuagenarian-other-allegedly-rape-nurse-apprentice-in-ekiti-hospital/

