Trajedy as 8 underaged boys went for swimming enroute Dogo-gada village, behind Efab City Estate Abuja as one of the boy drowned and went missing.

You can see the boy father in white lace holding the boy cloth as someone had gone to summon him and break the sad news to him.

Passerby are doing all effort to rescue the poor boy all to no avail.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAHfamVagls

Search for the boy is still ongoing as at the time of writing this report.

