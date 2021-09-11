A 50-year-old Man Impregnated My 16-year-old Sister

Dear Nairalanders,

With a sad and heavy heart, I’m writing to seek your advice and/or recommendations.

My mum is late. She died 2 years ago and since her demise, everything has turned left for us – her children. We were deserted and left to fend for ourselves by our uncles, aunties, and other relatives that we thought were with us when my mum was alive. My dad is still alive but he only pretends to care about us. I can’t even remember the last time he has done something good for any of us. Our school fees, food, everything, were taken care of by my mum.

There is a 50-year-old man who we were later told is our distant relative. His house is a stone’s throw away from our house. When I was at home, I used to run errands for him, like going to the market to buy things for him. So it was normal. He used this same method on my sister. He took advantage of my sister’s naivety and impregnated her. She’s barely 16 and I swear to God, she has not known any man until this bastard did this to her. He even ran away from home and plan to come back when tensions are low.

Note: we left her in the village with my dad and my brother. We, the elderly ones left the village to hustle in the city. We have not settled and we couldn’t afford to take them with us.

Please I need your advice. What should be our next line of action? He’s 50 and won’t marry my sister. There is also a high tendency that he won’t even take care of her and the baby.

Please what should we do? We are all we’ve got and nobody to turn to to help us fight this battle. What should we do?

Thank you.

