A Fake Soldier Apprehended In Nasarawa State By The Nigeria Police Force (Photos)

A fake soldier fully kitted in military camouflage has been arrested by the operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command after he came into the state from Plateau State, the command announced on Friday, September 17, WonderTV Media reports.

The fake soldier, whose name was given as Timothy Emmanuel, aged 28 years and said to be from Bakin Chiyawa village, Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State, was arrested along B.A.D Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State, following an intelligence report.

He was arrested while wearing military camouflage and in possession of an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and driving a black Toyota Corolla vehicle, all of them said to have been stolen by him.

It was gathered that preliminary investigation revealed that the man was never enlisted into the Nigerian Army but got the uniform from his uncle who is a military personnel serving in Borno State.

After collecting the uniform in Borno, he thereafter moved to Jos, Plateau State, under the guise of being a military personnel and stole the AK-47 rifle and two magazines belonging to a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence personnel serving in Jos.

He was said to have taken away the rifle which was left in his custody by the NSCDC officer who went to do his registration to obtain the National Identity Card after believing that the man was a genuine soldier.

According to a statement released by the State Police Command shortly after he was paraded alongside other criminals on Friday by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, the man eventually came down to Nasarawa State and started perpetrating his nefarious activities in Karu and Lafia before he was eventually arrested.

The statement added that the fake soldier had given the police useful information and investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, where he is currently detained.

