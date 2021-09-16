A Message For N-Power Beneficiaries

The greatest value that you will get from Npower is not the 30,000 naira that you receive every month.

The greatest gift is the login details of your portal that allow you to learn digital skills.

If you take your time and master one of these skills, you’d be alright within first 6 months.

In fact, if you are an honest person, you will resign from Npower because you have truly unlocked the gem.

You see am?

E never finish o.

You are also trained on some hard skills, maybe it is not all of you tho.

Take it seriously, and see what you can do with it.

I read success stories of some Npower beneficiaries, everything cannot be fake.

Do your research and key into an industry.

Cheers!

