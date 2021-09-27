A Nairalander Declares War On His Landlady

Good day all, hope your day is going well.

I’ll go straight to the point. I rented a 2 bedroom flat for my mum last year October, paid agent and lawyer fees, the agent never told me the place has the landlady living in it.

My mum was happy and moved into the apartment, I noticed that after some months she was complaining about the house, I finally went there to see her, guess what? The landlady is a devil in human form, she’s an unmarried bitter human who was opportuned to inherit the building from her family.

This woman locked the well and told my mum and younger bro to source for water elsewhere, I was mad when I got to hear what she’s making my family go through. I came to the house and removed the padlock she locked the well with, she called my mom and told her to pack out when her rent expires next week.

Well, since she thinks the world revolves around her and wants everyone to fear and worship her, I’ll show her what real madness is.

I have decided to ask her for a refund of the agent and lawyer fees I paid since it’s barely one year, she can’t stress my family this way and get away with it.

To everyone reading this, I have one advice, never live in the same building with the landlord or you would have yourself to blame at the end of the day.

Please nairalanders, Is my action justified?

