A Nairalander Graduates (Photo)

Yesterday was a day of double celebration for me, not only did I write my final papers it was also my birthday. It has been a long and trying journey but God has seen me through, I came to the university like a missionary with just my bags of cloths, slept in lecture halls and battled hunger for long periods. I wonder at times how I was able to pay my fees throughout my stay on campus but it all ended in praise.

I just clocked 29, most of my course mates are much younger while majority of my age mates have gone beyond this level but I would rather see myself as a late bloomer rather than someone lagging behind. I ventured into school mainly because most things I put my hands on before didn’t pan out the way I envisaged but the experience has been worthwhile coupled with the wonderful people I’ve met.

The main struggle continues but I’m sure I will overcome. Thanks to the nairalander that sent me a token to celebrate my day.

More importantly I need a job, my rent expires in a couple of weeks and I can’t go back to my parents house. Its time to face my struggles squarely, I can work even in Afghanistan and any condition as long as I can earn to put food on my table while I sharpen my web development skills.

Have a nice and productive day ahead.

