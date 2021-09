We were course mate in the same Department (Marketing), we weren’t close but I still admired her from a far due to her religious life and character during school hours and after school activities. We graduated and left the school in pursuit for Greener pastures. 15 years after school we met in Lagos State at the ever busy Iyana iba market after the close of work we bumped into each other on a rainy evening and that was how we made it a success after dating for a year plus. To God be the glory.

