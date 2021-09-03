‘A Spirit Is Loving Me! Help’

I was my grandma’s favorite child before her death last year. Since her death I am the only one seeing her in my dream. She always visit with gifts and bunch of money and always advising me to be strong.

Since her death I don’t go to her house again, last time she visited me in my dream complaining how I don’t visit her house again, she said she came to stay with me in school, after her death, with multiple dreams of her giving me money, to some extent I started having small pocket money in school.

Last time I dreamt, I was frying sweet potatoes and she came to give me money. Sometimes, in my dream, she will call me to her room and gave me bunch of money to count, immediately I finished counting the money, she will smile and disappear before I return the money to her. She is always coming to give me money and gifts in one way or the other, she is always complaining that because she died that is why I am hungry that I shouldn’t worry.

In the whole family, I am the only one seeing her in my dream since her death, sometimes I get really scared. Can grandma love her grandchild even till death? Can anyone explain these things happening to me? Could it be spiritual love? Please I need explanation.

