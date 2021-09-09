A True Tale Of My Old Friend, Now Insane And Roams About The Streets

Let me tell you a true life tale of my old friend, Marvis Isaac (name changed to protect his identity).

Marvis was an old friend of mine; we were both classmates in the same primary school, HAMJO Victory Academy, Ada George Road, PHC.

Marvis, like every other class topper was smart, calm and intelligent.

He was a handsome kid with a curly, brownish-black hair that all teachers and fellow pupils admired.

We graduated from primary school and found a new life at different high schools. I lost contact with Marvis and many other fellow pupils, except for a few who lived in the same neighbourhood with me.

Years passed, and I eventually gained admission into Rivers State University of Science and Technology (as was the institution’s name back then). Marvis was almost a forgotten personality to me at the time, since it had been a long time we all headed our different ways.

Once, I was walking home after the day’s lectures on a fateful day in 2016 when I heard someone called my name.

“Benard, Benard.” (Benard was the name I was widely called back as a pupil in Primary School by the teachers and classmates)

I paused, turned 180° to find a young dude in his early 20s (most probably) running towards me.

“Guy! How far. No vex. Your face dey very familiar, I suppose sabi you from somewhere” I managed to say those words curiously as I was being tormented by the scorching heat of the sun.

“Benard, na me Marvis. Marvis Isaac that year for HAMJO. You don forget…..” He happily uttered those words as I interrupted him.

“Maaaaarvis, my guy! Omor! See as you Don fresh.” I said as I gave him the best handshake I had ever given anyone all my life.

We had a moment of discussion, exchanged contacts and bade farewell afterwards.

Few days later, I walked through same route and bumped into Marvis again. Apparently he lived in that area.

Between 2016 and 2018 (when I got into my final year in school), I occasionally saw Marvis.

We would talk about memories of our primary school days and class mates.

He would walk me to short distances away from my home.

In 2019, I graduated from the University and Marvis went ghosting again.

I would take that route couple of times but would not find him.

“He must have relocated or perhaps be a big boy somewhere else.” I’d always say in my thoughts.

On Tuesday, 24th August, exactly 15 days ago, I was standing by Ada George Road, discussing with a good friend of mine.

Something caught my attention that made me lose focus in the discussion.

My eyes were gazed on a familiar figure approaching our direction from close range.

“This looks like Marvis.” I said these words to myself that they were audible to my friend.

“Which Marvis?” He asked, but got no response from me.

As the figure approached closer and closer, I could recognize Marvis.

But there was something different.

Marvis didn’t seem alright.

He wore rags; dirty rags.

His hair was matted with dirt.

His legs were completely white with black patches.

His eyes were red as if been washed in blood.

He was walking in a haphazard pattern, dragging his bare feet on the ground with every confused step he took.

He was mumbling un-voiced words from his mouth.

He was proudly escorted by flies as he walked past us.

He didn’t look in my direction.

I was still lost in gaze.

I couldn’t call his name. I couldn’t greet him. I couldn’t hail Marvis my gee!

It was immediately confirmed to me by my friend that Marvis had turned insane.

“He stays in this our area na. This dude don mad oh. How you take know am?” My friend said to me in a rather lackadaisical tone.

I was broken on the inside.

Destroyed mentally that day.

“We last saw just two and a half years ago, and all these have become of this handsome, sweet, cool-headed gentleman?”

It’s 15 days now and I’m still in shock, even while typing this.

I can’t judge Marvis.

I can’t tell the cause of his condition.

I can’t tell if he did drugs; or had a mental condition as a result of a head injury; or attacked by his “village people.”

Young people out there, this is for you, you have a thousand ways to protect your mental health. Guard it with all you’ve got.

Help me pray for Marvis as I make moves to reach out to him soon.

EL-Benny Worika

09-09-2021

Agip Estate, Port Harcourt

