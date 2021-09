Sobi hills is the tallest / highest hill located in Ilorin, Kwara State. It’s the highest natural land form from which the entire city of Ilorin can be seen at a glance.

It is one of the most visited fun spots, in which people, friends and tourists love to visit and do tourism when visiting the city of Ilorin .

Climbing the hill is absolutely FREE!

Location:

It is located along Akerebiata – Sobi road, before Sobi barracks, Ilorin – East local government of Kwara State.

Source: https://kwaraconnect.com/sobi-hills-ilorin/

