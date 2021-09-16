Abaribe And Others Publicly Denounce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Orders (Videos)

1349nn:

[s][/s]zWe told them weeks ago before our protest they said our rants starts and ends on nairaland.

Senator Abaribe and other political leaders of the South eastern region has come out to publicly condemn the activities of the Indigenous people of Biafra. This is coming less than 24 hours after the anti IPOB protests led by Ijelespeaks (Chukwuma Ofeobu) and Chukwuma Dike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSzmbGqowO8

