Abducted 300 Level Imo State University Law Student Murdered (Photos)

Update from Siggy.ng

A 300 level law student of the Imo State University, Owerri, Kenneth Ibe who was reportedly abducted by gunmen, has been killed, Siggy reports.

The student, a native of Isiala Mbano local government area of the state was killed on Friday by his abductors and his body dumped along the road.

His friends took to Facebook to mourn him.

Chidiebube Okeoma, one of his kinsmen from Anara, described the killing as “dastardly ”

In a post, Okeoma said, “The killing of our brother from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, Kenneth Ibe, a three hundred law student of Imo state University today is most unfortunate.

“Those who live by sword will die by the sword. What a world. Just dimmed such a shining light. My heart bleeds,”

The police are yet to react to the incident as the police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam was not available for comments.

https://siggy.ng/abducted-300-level-imo-state-university-student-murdered-disturbing-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...