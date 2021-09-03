Abia Police Arrest Ex-Convict, 2 Others Over Murder (Pix, Video)

Men of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police on operation Restore Peace in Abia State on 26 August, 2021 arrested an ex-convict, 36-year-old Chinedu Agwu, a native of Akanu village Ohafia LGA of the state for the murder of 47-year-old Ugwa Jacob Kalu, ABN TV reports.

ABN TV reports that Chinedų Agwu had served four years eight months in jail for a similar case of kidnapping.

His arrest follows the confession made by co-conspirators Nnadozie Monday (aka Dido) aged 26 years from Mgboko Umuanunu, Obingwa LGA of Abia State, and Godwin Udechukwu aka “Keke boy aged 21 years of Umuocha village Obingwa LGA, Abia State.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Umuahia on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Abia State command, CP Janet Agbede said the suspects on 30 July, 2021 attacked Ugwa Jacob Kalu, a native of Ohafia in Abia State who resides at No. 6 Tasie Street, off Royal Palm Ogbor Hill Aba, Abia State while driving into his house.

According to the CP, the victim resisted attempt by the hoodlums to push him into the booth of his 2014 Toyota Highlander Jeep and drive him away.

They shot and killed him in his compound while his Samsung Galaxy C9 phone valued one hundred and fifteen thousand naira (N115, 000) was robbed.

“In addition to the attempted kidnap and murder of Ugwa Jacob Kalu, Godwin Udechukwu confessed to having participated in the kidnap of one Mrs. Susan Kevin from Abiriba village in Ohafia LGA, Abia State,” the police boss said.

She listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include, one Samsung Galaxy C9 phone valued one hundred and fifteen thousand naira (NI15,000) property of the victim Ugwa Jacob Kalu and Eleven SIM ards of different Networks.

