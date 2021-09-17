AbokiFX: Emefiele Tells Oniwinde Adedotun “Come Out, Let’s Fight” (Video)

Godwin emefiele said some strong words towards aboki fx and took a stand against bdc’s, he said aboki fx are manipulating the forex market and needed to be stopped before more damages are done.

He explained that Nigeria must stop empowering black market entities and use proper channels to disseminate information

Emefiele stated that the founder of aboki fx Oniwinde Adedotun lives in the UK, enjoys their facilities and withdraws money from the platform through an ATM in the UK. He Urged the oniwinde to “come out and fight”

AbokiFX is a web platform that reports changed in the foreign exchange market since as early as 2014.

On the website, Naira is quoted at 570 to the dollar at the black market, though the apex bank had described it as an illegal market.

The only exchange rate remains the I&E window, which is the market we expect everybody who wishes to procure or sell forex to get it,” Emefiele said.

“I am sorry to say that I do not, and I do not intend to recognise any fx in the market.

“Go to your bank. Even if your limit is above what the bank is selling, put it forward, and we will look into it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUKnV_8NWr8

https://ratecaptain.com/2021/09/17/cbn-confronts-aboki-fx-on-live-tv-says-come-out-and-fight/

