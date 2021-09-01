‘Abomination’: Married Tega & Boma’s Romance, Kissing Video Got BBNaija Fans Talking

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Tega has been widely criticised by Nigerians on social media as video of her kissing Boma has emerged.

The video making the rounds has Tega and Boma kissing and also seen making out under the duvet.

This has stirred reactions on social media as viewers slammed Tega for disrespecting her home as a married woman and engaging in sexual affairs with another man.

While some blamed Boma for taking advantage of a married woman, others slammed Tega for doing such a on national Tv.

It is not certain if they had sex , as the viral video only showed them kissing and making some suggestive movements under the duvet.

Recall that Tega’s husband recently disclosed that he cheated on his wife and deserves whatever she does in the house.

Here are comments from Nigerians condemning Tega’s latest act. .

@Olurops “ Shameless married woman. Tega should be going home abeg.”

@OmotayoOfLagos,“ Boma is a big disgrace to manhood. I know he’s sick but i just can’t believe he can go as low as this, and even Tega, she doesn’t deserve to be called a wife at all, how can you do this to a man who is handling your social campaign while you chase your dream? Your husband?

@Nurse_Voke “This act is an ABOMINATION and she’s fully aware. But wetin married people de find for Big Brother sef?

@MissAsor “You guys are complaining about Angel up and down. This Boma guy is something else. What kind of man is this, Big Brother. Evict him.”

@Infibel “In all shades of it, this is absolutely wrong. If Tega is stupid, is Boma also foolish?”

@Mkays95 “Tega is very shameless. I don’t know why many people are blaming Boma whilst Tega is the married one here.”

@Saint_fc “ I blame the husband for letting her go there.”

@BrownAreola “They didn’t make love. Tega gave him a hand job. If he can cheat on her matrimonial bed, then small hand job shouldn’t be an issue.”

@Djamosaamosun “Anyways as for me and my brothers, once we’re married,“Our Wives “ will never be a part of these or any reality show. How person go take they explain give the children.”

@Asiwajulerry “ Once again, Boma gets away too much with everything while the female housemates receive all the backlashes instead. First, it was Queen, then Angel and now it’s Tega.”

@Xtralily “ Not Tega letting Boma kiss and finger her, this same lady has literally been in everyone’s business in that house, yet look what a “married woman” did on national TV. What she did is unjustifiable, her husband is just trying to do damage control.”

@Wizkidlove “ The reason why I don’t like this show. Seriously, what is the show teaching the younger generation?”



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/01/bbnaija-reactions-trail-tega-bomas-alleged-love-making-kissing-video/

