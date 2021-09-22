Accept 2.2 Or Have A Spill Over For You To Get 2.1?

I wrote my final exam in July this year, few weeks later I was in Delta when my course adviser called me to come to school (Uniben), that it’s a matter of urgency, I went to school, then I meet her in the HOD office. She told me I failed two courses in my final exam. She said the department is going to upgrade one to "” then wave the other one to me but by imprecation I will graduate as a 2.2 student.
When, I thought about it if I should accept it or come back again to write the two courses (one in 1st semester and the other in 2nd semester) to get 2.1. it was a hard decision for me to make but then I made the decision to accept the offer because of the following reason.
1. Uniben is becoming too stressful/ I’m already tired.
2. The financial expenses involved
3. Economics department in Uniben is not a joke.
4. The probability of me getting “A”s if rewrite the two courses is very low.
5. ASUU and strike
Based on the following reasons I accepted the offer, result came out I graduated as a 2.2 student but some how I started feeling sad. Though 2.2 is not the best but then I also graduate myself. I can’t come and kill myself ( schooling in Nigeria university is like war).
If I may ask, did I took the wrong decision?
Opinions please!
