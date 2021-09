There was an early morning accident at sakponba road by erie junction close to huasa quaters in benin city, involving two tippers and two commercial bus.

The accident occurred when one of the tipper, was trying to over take the other one. Then lost control and rammed into two commercial bus on opposite direction. Claim nine lives at the spot and others been rushed to the hospital.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...