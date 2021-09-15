Actress Doris Ogala Exposes Prince Kpokpogri: ‘Blackmailing Is Your Job’

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has made some shocking revelations about her colleague’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

In a fourteen-minute video share online, the actress revealed that Kpokpogri is a professional blackmailer and was released from prison a month into his relationship with Tonto Dikeh.

According to Ogala, Kpokpogri earns a living through blackmail and was sent to prison for blackmailing a prominent Nigerian. “You came back from prison one month before your relationship with my colleague”, she said.

Ogala stated that during her investigation, she discovered that the house Kpokpogri claims he owns does not belong to him. Ogala revealed that the house belongs to one of Kpokpogri’s client whom he has collected forty million naira twice.

Ogala also said that Prince Kpokpogri has blackmailed so many politicians and a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and him and his team were given four thousand dollars of which his share in the money was seven hundred dollars.

Ogala claimed Price Kpokpogri sleeps with married women and then blackmails them. Ogala stated that she has the names and house addresses of most of the married women in Delta State whom Kpokpogri has slept with.

Speaking further, the actress said there’s a sitting governor and his daughter whom Kpokpogri is planning to blackmail. While she kept the governor anonymous, Ogala gave a hint, said the governor’s name stares with the letter ‘D’.

Actress Ogala dared Kpokpgri to deny any of her claims as she said she will post evidence.

Actress Ogala revealed that during the time Kpokpogri stayed with her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, Tonto has always been the one providing money for feeding. Ogala revealed how Kpokpogri has collected Tonto the sum of four million naira and was planning to collect another four million before the leaked tape shattered his plan.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKiuJHXnnqU

https://wondertvmedia.com/you-do-blackmail-for-a-living-actress-doris-ogala-blasts-prince-kpokpogri/

