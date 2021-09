Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Plus size Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to update her fans on her weight-loss journey.

Eniola who recently revealed her desire to shed some weight, impressed by her achievements so far took to her official Instagram page to disclose that she has lost a massive 25kg. .

Sharing a recent photo of herself she wrote, “25KG GONE………still counting”.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CT7vPzcj_la/

cc; lalasticlala

