Actress Monalisa Chinda’s 47th Birthday Photos

Monalisa Chinda (born 13 September 1974) is a Nigerian actress, film producer, television personality and media personality.

EARLY LIFE:

Monalisa Chinda was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Ikwerre parents. She is the first born in her family of two sons and four daughters. She attended Army Children’s School GRA for Primary and then Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls’ School, Elelenwo. Both schools are located in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. She obtained a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Port Harcourt.

CAREER AND ACTIVITIES:

Monalisa’s first major movie was Pregnant Virgin, which she did in 1996 and subsequently, after she graduated in 2000, she did Above the Law and has done many others since then.

In 2007 her road to stardom kicked off when she started appearing in the television soap Heaven’s Gate. In 2011, she debuted as Executive Producer in the Royal Arts Academy movie, ‘Kiss & Tell’, which Emem Isong co-produced with her and Desmond Elliot directed. In 2012, she became one of the first of four Nollywood actors to be featured on the cover of Hollywood Weekly Magazine. This November, 2014 the actress is branching out of acting a little bit and is set to debut her Talk Show titled ‘You & I with Monalisa.”

Monalisa is involved in a lot of charity work. She has a column (Monalisa Code) in the Saturday edition of The Sun Newspapers where she writes on social issues and relationships. She is a consultant with Royal Arts Academy, a media school known for breeding new talents, in acting, directing, and screenwriting.’

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION:

* In 2011, Monalisa was crowned the Face of Port Harcourt – Carnival Queen, in her hometown of Rivers State.

* 2010 she was nominated for a Best Actress in a drama series at the Terracotta TV and Film Awards

* Best Actress, Afro Hollywood Award 2009 at the Monte Carlo Television Festival



The actress took to her Instastory to thank God for the talent He bestowed upon her and for every blessing.

She wrote:

“ABBA FATHER

ANOTHER YEAR HAS BEEN ADDED…

U THANK YOU FOR ALL THE YEARS AND THE TALENT THAT YOU HAVE BESTOWED UPON ME.. I ASK THAT YOU KEEP SUPPORTING ME AND TO HELP ME SHARE THE GOODNESS IN MY HEART TO THE WORLD…. I ASK THAT YOU WALK WITH ME… I ASK THAT YOU HELP ME FORGIVE OTHERS

THANK YOU FOR EVERY BLESSINGS”



Dear Abba,

Some people look for happiness in wealth and other material things. For me, my happiness lies solely in your love. I pray that I receive oceans of that every second of my life.

Another year has successfully been completed.. I rejoice



