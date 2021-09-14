Adorable Wedding Dance Video Of An Asian Woman & Her Nigerian Husband From Edo

A young woman from Asia lighted up her wedding ceremony with her stellar dance steps in Nigeria recently.

The woman, Erica Joyce Laxamana, from the Philippines performed an impromptu choreography with her groom and the bridal train during their wedding ceremony.

Even the groom named Olatunji Oladipo Ajayi, from Ighara, Edo State was outworked and outclassed by a foreigner on the dance floor.

The choreography was coordinated by MC extraordinaire, Segun Meroyi aka MC Tom. The video has gone viral on social media ad young folks are loving every bit of it.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTHhddT3n38

